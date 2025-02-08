69°F
Shootings

Las Vegas police release final report on UNLV shooting

The Frank and Estella Beam Hall is seen following the shooting on the UNLV campus on Thursday, ...
The Frank and Estella Beam Hall is seen following the shooting on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2025 - 4:01 pm
 

Las Vegas police have released a final report detailing the department’s investigation into the 2023 UNLV shooting that killed three.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release on Friday that its Homicide Section had investigated the deaths of Patricia Navarro Velez, Jerry Cha-Jan Chang, and Naoko Takemaru.

On Dec. 6, 2023, Anthony Polito entered the UNLV campus and opened fire in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall. He shot four faculty members, resulting in three deaths, police said.

University Police Services and the Metropolitan Police Department were among the first responders, according to the release. As Polito exited Beam Hall, two University Police officers engaged him in a gunfight. Polito died on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com

