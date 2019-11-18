Las Vegas police release more details on officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas police released more information Monday afternoon about an officer-involved shooting in the central valley on Friday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Cory McCormick, a 31-year-old officer who has worked for the Metropolitan Police Department since 2016, shot and injured a man after police witnessed a possible narcotics transaction between two men around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

While the officers tried to talk to the men, one of them got in a pickup truck and drove toward McCormick. As he was moving out of the way, police said, McCormick fired multiple rounds and hit the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital with unspecified injuries. No information on his condition was available Monday.

McCormick was placed on routine administrative leave after the incident, police said. Metro scheduled a 3 p.m. news briefing to discuss the case.

