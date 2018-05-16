Las Vegas police release more records from Oct. 1 shooting

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a series of witness statements and officer reports from the night of the mass shooting.

Scene's from day after the Route 91 Harvest shooting in Las Vegas October 2, 2017. Richard Brian

The documents, dropped at noon, mark the first records of their kind released since the Oct. 1 tragedy, which left 58 people dead and hundreds more wounded on the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival. Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing them.

It remains unclear how many witness interviews were completed throughout the entirety of the mass shooting investigation.

The document dump comes about two weeks after the Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage from two of the Las Vegas officers who helped breach the gunman’s Mandalay Bay suite the night of the shooting. The first officer to breach the room, Levi Hancock, did not activate his body camera.

Those clips were the first of many that Las Vegas police must release over the next several months in compliance with a court order. It remains unclear when the next batch of records will be released.

In the days after the tragedy, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations requested all body camera footage and 911 calls from the mass shooting. The department denied the request, and a court battle ensued.

A Clark County district judge ruled in February that the records should be released. He gave Metro 30 days to comply. But Metro argued that it would take much longer to produce the records and would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In March, the same judge gave Metro a total of six months to fulfill the request, but ordered the department to begin releasing the records immediately on a “rolling basis.” The judge also ruled that the department could not charge journalists exorbitant fees to produce the records.

Metro appealed. Last month, a Nevada Supreme Court decision compelled the department to begin releasing the footage and audio.

By comparison, authorities in Florida released 911 calls from the Parkland high school shooting less than a month after the Feb. 14 tragedy.

In January, the Review-Journal and other media organizations successfully sued for the release of search warrant and autopsy records from the Oct. 1 shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

