Las Vegas police release more video, audio from Oct. 1 shooting

Las Vegas police look for security at Mandalay Bay during the Oct. 1 shooting. Police body camera footage.

Police tape blocks a section of West Reno Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, October 2, 2017, outside the Mandalay Bay hotel/casino, in Las Vegas. A gunman in a Mandalay Bay hotel room shot into a crowd of thousands at an outdoor country music concert late Sunday, killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 525. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released more body camera footage and 911 calls from the night of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

The release was the seventh such since a Nevada Supreme Court decision compelled the Metropolitan Police Department to begin handing over the records, which the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations sued for in the days after Oct. 1.

Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the files.

Last week, Las Vegas police released 28 body camera videos and about 500 audio files from the night of the tragedy, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured. The footage was the first that showed officers’ actions from deep within the venue at the height of the gunfire.

The Review-Journal previously received more than 3,000 pages of witness and officer reports, surveillance footage and body camera footage from two officers who helped breach the gunman’s Mandalay Bay hotel rooms.

