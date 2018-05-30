Las Vegas police release more video from Oct. 1 shooting site

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released the largest batch of Oct. 1 shooting records yet.

Las Vegas shooting site aerial footage released by police. The video does not have audio.

Scenes from Oct. 2, 2017, the day after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The records, which amounted to more than 70 GB of data, were turned over at about 12:30 p.m. at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters. The files consist of several video clips, filmed from either fixed positions on the Strip or from the sky overhead.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the files. Questions to Metro about which cameras the video clips originated from and which agency had original jurisdiction over the footage were not immediately answered Wednesday afternoon.

The newest batch of records was the fourth such released by the department under court order.

Police began releasing records related to the mass shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead, at the beginning of the month.

In the days after the tragedy, the Review-Journal and other media organizations requested all body camera footage and 911 call audio from the mass shooting. The department denied the request, and a court battle ensued.

A Clark County district judge ruled in February that the records should be released. He gave Metro 30 days to comply. But Metro argued that it would take much longer to produce the records and would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In March, Metro was given a total of six months to fulfill the request, but the judge ruled that police needed to begin releasing the records immediately on a “rolling basis.” The judge also ruled that Metro could not charge journalists exorbitant fees to produce them, and Metro appealed.

Last month, a Nevada Supreme Court decision compelled the department to begin releasing the footage and audio.

By comparison, authorities in Florida released 911 calls from the Parkland high school shooting less than a month after the Feb. 14 tragedy.

In January, the Review-Journal and other media organizations successfully sued for the release of search warrant and autopsy records from the Oct. 1 shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

