Las Vegas police release name of officer involved in shooting west of Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting just west of the Strip on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (RTC Fast Cam)

The name of the police officer involved in a shooting Friday morning west of the Las Vegas Strip has been released by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer Martin Biorato, 30, who has been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 2022, is assigned to Metro’s Tourist Safety Division, Convention Center Area Command. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

Units were in the area of West Twain Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard just after 1:10 a.m. Friday when they saw an unregistered vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, Metro said at the time.

As the officers were attempting to identify the vehicle’s occupants, one of the passengers got out and fled, police said.

He was chased to the 3600 block of South Procyon Street, where he was found to be hiding behind several parked cars in a parking lot. He refused to comply with officers’ commands, police said.

The suspect then began reaching into his waistband area, according to police, and the officers believed he was armed.

“An officer deployed a less lethal option in an attempt to take the suspect into custody which was ineffective,” the department said in a news release.

“The suspect advanced toward officers, causing one of our officers to discharge his firearm, striking the suspect,” Metro Capt. Ryan Wiggins said in a video statement posted to Metro’s YouTube channel.

The shooting was Metro’s seventh officer-involved shooting in 2025.

Police said the suspect — identified through Metro booking records as Wunya Lynum, 24 — was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynum, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, is scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday.

