Las Vegas police release names of 2 officers who shot at suspect

Las Vegas police released the names of the two officers who discharged their weapons Tuesday during a standoff with a man who later was found dead in his burning apartment.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at Milan Apartment Townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Black smoke is seen from an apartment at Milan Apartment Townhomes on East Silverado Ranch Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A SWAT team arrives at the scene where the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan Apartment Townhomes, at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two Las Vegas police officers who discharged their weapons during a standoff with a man who later was found dead in his burning apartment have been identified as Jody Cunningham, 46, and Manuel Papazian, 39.

Police said they responded to a domestic dispute at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday at the Milan Apartment Townhomes, 975 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., where they found a woman on the second-floor landing of an apartment. Police said that when officers called for the woman to come toward them, a man later identified as Demarko Henderson, 39, of Las Vegas, came out from the apartment and fired one round.

Police returned fire. They said Henderson retreated back inside the apartment and the woman, who was not injured, was safely moved from the scene.

A short time later, Henderson again began shooting at officers from a window, prompting officers to return fire a second time, police said.

Black smoke later was seen rising from the apartment. When police went inside they found Henderson dead. The Clark County coroner’s office determined that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cunningham has been employed by Las Vegas police since 2018. Papazian has been employed by the department since 2014. Both are assigned to the community policing division of the Enterprise area command but have been placed on paid leave pending a review of the shooting.

