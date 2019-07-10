Las Vegas police release new report on Oct. 1 shooting — LIVESTREAM

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a 158-page internal review of the department’s response to the Route 91 Harvest festival attack.

The report highlighted areas of critical concern, including officers’ difficulty accessing rifles and trauma kits, limited radio communication inside hotels, and a multi-agency training failure that left many agencies unprepared to respond to the aftermath of a mass-casualty event.

A total of 93 recommendations for improvement were listed in the report, which was posted to the Metropolitan Police Department’s website during an afternoon news conference.

The Route 91 attack killed 58 concertgoers and injured hundreds more. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the crowd from a Mandalay Bay suite across the street before fatally shooting himself.

On Wednesday, Metro said about 1,500 of its officers responded to the Oct. 1, 2017, attack, “providing plenty of coverage for the ongoing incident.”

A year ago, the Review-Journal reported that many responding officers faced overloaded radio channels, and that inside Mandalay Bay, police radio coverage was spotty and unreliable.

In response, a department spokeswoman said the radio system “performed without issue and as designed.”

Using documents that described each officer’s actions that night, the Review-Journal also reported that many officers felt that the department had provided insufficient rifle training for patrol officers, insufficient range time for patrol officers and insufficient protective equipment for patrol officers.

