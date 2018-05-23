Las Vegas police release next wave of records from Oct. 1 shooting

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released about 2,000 pages of officer reports, witness statements and dispatch logs created in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip.

Scene's from day after the Route 91 Harvest shooting in Las Vegas October 2, 2017. Richard Brian

The documents were turned over at about 12:15 p.m. at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, and Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing them. It is the third batch of records Metro has released under a court order.

Police began releasing records related to the mass shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead, about three weeks ago.

The first set of records involved body camera footage from two of the Las Vegas officers who helped breach the gunman’s Mandalay Bay suite the night of the shooting. The first officer to breach the room, Levi Hancock, did not activate his body camera.

Those clips were the first of many that Las Vegas police must release over the next several months in compliance with the court order. Metro has indicated it will release more records next Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, Metro released more than 1,200 pages of witness statements from the shooting.

In the days after the tragedy, the Review-Journal and other media organizations requested all body camera footage and 911 calls from the mass shooting. The department denied the request, and a court battle ensued.

A Clark County district judge ruled in February that the records should be released. He gave Metro 30 days to comply. But Metro argued that it would take much longer to produce the records and would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In March, the same judge gave Metro a total of six months to fulfill the request, but ordered the department to begin releasing the records immediately on a “rolling basis.” The judge also ruled that the department could not charge journalists exorbitant fees to produce the records.

Metro appealed. Last month, a Nevada Supreme Court decision compelled the department to begin releasing the footage and audio.

By comparison, authorities in Florida released 911 calls from the Parkland high school shooting less than a month after the Feb. 14 tragedy.

In January, the Review-Journal and other media organizations successfully sued for the release of search warrant and autopsy records from the Oct. 1 shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

