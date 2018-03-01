Las Vegas police release photos, video of bar shooting suspect

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released photos and surveillance video of man suspected of firing several shots into a central valley transgender-friendly bar late last week.

A shooting suspect is seen near the Las Vegas Lounge at 900 E. Karen Avenue (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police were called about 5:15 a.m. Friday to The Las Vegas Lounge at 900 E. Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, after someone reported a shooting.

A man walked by the lounge and shot into the business without warning, police said. Officers found one person inside the bar who had a survivable gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or determined a motive for the shooting.

Jennifer Hallie, manager of The Las Vegas Lounge, said her first thought was that the shooting was a hate crime.

“We have no proof of that, but that was our first instinct,” she said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call police Las Vegas police at 702-828-8639. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Las Vegas Lounge at 900 E. Karen Avenue, Las Vegas