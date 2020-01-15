Las Vegas police respond to officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer-involved shooting near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard, Wednesday, Jan15, 2010. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“This is a dynamic incident and the suspect is not in custody and has barricaded,” police said in a statement at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. “We are asking all media to keep their distance from the incident for safety reasons. We will update the when the incident is stable.”

Police taped off a large crime scene around the Navy Federal Credit Union at 6975 Spring Mountain Road, west of Rainbow Boulevard, and witnesses reported seeing a woman being wheeled out of the business on a stretcher.

“We are asking citizens to stay away from the area for safety reasons,” police said in a tweet at 9:47 a.m.

According to a 10:15 a.m. statement from the Regional Transportation Commission, Rainbow is closed in both directions between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road because of police activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

