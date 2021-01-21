Las Vegas police respond to shooting near Summerlin

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near a Summerlin neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers were called at 10:24 p.m. to a residential neighborhood near West Sunset Road and South Grand Canyon Drive after reports of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

One person was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound but the person’s condition was unknown as of midnight, Gordon said.

No further information was immediately available.

