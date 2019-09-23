Las Vegas police say road rage may have led to Sunday shooting

A man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night after what Las Vegas police described as a possible road rage shooting in the central valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

Zambrano said the man who was shot fled the area in his vehicle. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. He was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the shooter, Zambrano said.

