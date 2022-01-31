Las Vegas police say shooting involving juveniles injured multiple people

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured multiple people late Monday morning.

TO BE USED FOR METRO STOCK. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police Lt. Larry Hadfield said police were called to the intersection of Don Carlos Drive and East Katie Avenue at 11:43 a.m.

“The initial reports to the LVMPD were that there were several teenage juveniles shooting at each other,” police wrote in a media alert. “As of this writing, there are five victims who are being treated at Sunrise Hospital.”

Further information was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

