60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Las Vegas police say shooting involving juveniles injured multiple people

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2022 - 12:20 pm
 
TO BE USED FOR METRO STOCK. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
TO BE USED FOR METRO STOCK. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured multiple people late Monday morning.

Police Lt. Larry Hadfield said police were called to the intersection of Don Carlos Drive and East Katie Avenue at 11:43 a.m.

“The initial reports to the LVMPD were that there were several teenage juveniles shooting at each other,” police wrote in a media alert. “As of this writing, there are five victims who are being treated at Sunrise Hospital.”

Further information was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Driver in crash that killed 9 traveling ‘in excess of 100 mph,’ police say
Driver in crash that killed 9 traveling ‘in excess of 100 mph,’ police say
2
Reaction mixed to Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels
Reaction mixed to Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels
3
Graney: Josh McDaniels can coach, but can he lead?
Graney: Josh McDaniels can coach, but can he lead?
4
Vegas could land all major pro sports leagues
Vegas could land all major pro sports leagues
5
Woman, baby found dead at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas
Woman, baby found dead at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST