Las Vegas police search for Friday shooting suspect

Police released surveillance photos that purportedly show the suspect in a shooting on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday was searching for a man who allegedly shot a person multiple times early Friday in central Las Vegas.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Valley View Boulevard, near Pennwood Avenue.

The person shot was taken to University Medical Center, where he was expected to recover, police said Monday.

The alleged shooter, a man in his 20s, wore a blue baseball cap, a green shirt under a black jacket, blue jeans and white-and-blue sneakers, and carried a tan-colored bag, police said.

Police released surveillance photos that purportedly show the suspect inside an unknown business at an unknown time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 702-828-2639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

