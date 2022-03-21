71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Las Vegas police search for Friday shooting suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 3:05 pm
 
Police released surveillance photos that purportedly show the suspect in a shooting on Friday, ...
Police released surveillance photos that purportedly show the suspect in a shooting on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday was searching for a man who allegedly shot a person multiple times early Friday in central Las Vegas.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Valley View Boulevard, near Pennwood Avenue.

The person shot was taken to University Medical Center, where he was expected to recover, police said Monday.

The alleged shooter, a man in his 20s, wore a blue baseball cap, a green shirt under a black jacket, blue jeans and white-and-blue sneakers, and carried a tan-colored bag, police said.

Police released surveillance photos that purportedly show the suspect inside an unknown business at an unknown time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 702-828-2639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
3
Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Golden Knights’ next opponent
Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Golden Knights’ next opponent
4
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
5
CARTOONS: John Kerry is the new Greta Thunberg
CARTOONS: John Kerry is the new Greta Thunberg
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST