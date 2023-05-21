Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting

Las Vegas police tweeted pics of a man suspected of shooting two near the Strip.

The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives are asking for the public's help in finding this man, who police say shot and injured two other men near Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives are asking for the public's help in finding this man, who police say shot and injured two other men near Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men were shot and injured near the Strip and Spring Mountain Road on Saturday night, and police are looking for the shooter.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday morning posted photos of the man they’re looking for on Twitter.

Officers responded to reports of the shootings at 9:52 p.m. Saturday night. One of the victims was taken to University Medical Center while the other made his own way to a hospital.

Detectives determined there had been an argument that led to one man shooting the two other men, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.