Las Vegas police search for suspect in June road-rage shooting

Police said Thursday that a shooting from June in downtown Las Vegas began as a road rage incident between two cars.

Police are searching for a suspect in a June 4 shooting at Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

On June 4, officers arrived at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road to investigate reports of a shooting that injured two people.

A man in a car fired rounds into another car after an argument over a traffic incident, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Police asked Thursday for the public’s help identifying the shooter. One arrest for another man involved in the shooting, Roman Guerrero, was already made the day of the incident.

The shooter police are searching for fired ten rounds in Guerrero’s direction, striking Guerrero’s wife in the shoulder.

As the shooter fled, Guererro shot back, striking a bystander who was not involved in the initial altercation.

Both the man and the woman injured survived.

Metro describes the outstanding shooter as almost 6 feet tall and between 24 and 28 years of age. Police estimate the man’s weight at 170 pounds and say he may be known by the moniker “Bear.”

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Las Vegas Review-Journal writer Dana Rutkin contributed to this report. Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.