Las Vegas police seek 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Friday shootout

Las Vegas police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who may have knowledge about a shootout last week in the southeastern valley.

Las Vegas police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who may have knowledge about a shootout last week in the southeastern valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who may have knowledge about a shootout last week in the southeastern valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday released photos of the two men, characterized by the department as “persons of interest.”

Metro said the pair “may have knowledge of the incident,” but the department did not elaborate.

The shootout between two groups of people erupted around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 4600 block of East Russell Road, near South Mountain Vista Street, according to Metro. Everyone involved in the shootout left the area, in two unidentified vehicles, before officers arrived.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s southeast area command at 702-828-8242 or seacpd@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.