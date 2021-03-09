Las Vegas police seek help finding 3 involved in shooting near Strip

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying three men involved in Friday shooting that happened near the Strip.

Video of suspects, car sought in March 5, 2021, shooting near Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. (LVMPD/YouTube)

Two suspects in a Friday, March 5, 2021, shooting neat Las Vegas Boulevard South and Tropicana Avenue were described as 20-30 years old, police said. One was wearing a Philadelphia Phillies baseball hat, a red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The other was wearing a black vest, a white sleeveless undershirt, black pants and red shoes. (Surveillance video still)

A getaway vehicle, a Prius had gray duct tape along the back of the car, Las Vegas police said. A third suspect was driving the Prius. (Surveillance video still)

Police received a report of a shooting on the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard South, about 11:30 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found “evidence of a shooting,” but were unable to find any participants.

Investigators determined that the shooting happened when two men walking along Tropicana got into a “confrontation” with a man driving a Toyota Prius.

“At some point, the two suspects produced a firearms and fired at the vehicle,” police said.

The Prius was last seen driving eastbound on Tropicana and the two pedestrians fled. There were no reported injuries, Metro said.

Detectives are looking to identify the two men and the driver of the Prius.

The two suspected shooters were both described as 20-30 years old, Metro said. One was wearing a Philadelphia Phillies baseball hat, a red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The other was wearing a black vest, a white sleeveless undershirt, black pants and red shoes.

The Prius had gray duct tape along the back of the car, Metro said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s gang investigations unit at 702-828-7826. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

