Las Vegas police seek help to ID shooting suspect

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Pacific Islander man, about 6 feet tall with long dark hair in a ponytail, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to a shooting near The Strip on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to a shooting near The Strip on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a shooting Sunday night near the Strip.

Officers were called to a hotel on the 5000 block of Koval Lane around 9:50 p.m. and found a person with non-life threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Thursday afternoon. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police said there was an argument between the suspect and the victim. After the argument, police said the suspect got into “a dark color four door sedan with a large rear spoiler” and fired multiple shots at the victim as he drove by before speeding away. The car is a newer-model “Subaru STI,” police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Pacific Islander man, about 6 feet tall with long dark hair in a ponytail, police said. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Metro’s gangs section is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-828-7826 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.