Las Vegas police seek help to identify downtown shooting suspect

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man suspected in an Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department tweet.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 2 in downtown Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department tweet. Pictures of the man show him with braided hair in camouflage pants, a white T-shirt and a gray hat.

Help DTAC detectives identify this man! He’s a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Downtown LV on Aug 2nd. If you know who he is contact DTAC PD at 702-828-4215. Reference event LLV180802003791. @lvmpd @CrimeStoppersNV @LVMPDBAC pic.twitter.com/yoIFHSxEkl — LVMPD DTAC (@LVMPDDTAC) September 20, 2018

The shooting was reported at or near a 7-Eleven store, at 1101 E. Bonanza Road, around 8:10 p.m., according to police dispatch records.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about the man to contact Metro’s downtown area command at 702-828-4215.

