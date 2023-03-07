50°F
Shootings

Las Vegas police seek suspect in shooting of teen girl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2023 - 8:27 am
 
Gregory Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a 14-year-old girl, according to a statement Tuesday.

A warrant was issued Jan. 19 for Gregory Williams on two counts of attempted murder and one charge each of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and child abuse with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Williams was in a fight with another man on Dec. 29 near Palos Verdes Street and Kolson Circle when he opened fire, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro said Williams missed his intended target and shot a 14-year-old girl who was not involved in the fight.

Anyone with information that can lead to locating Williams may call Metro at 725-217-8607.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

