Las Vegas police shoot, kill man at Summerlin house

September 6, 2020 - 9:56 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2020 - 11:52 pm

A man was shot and killed by police at a Summerlin home Sunday evening, Las Vegas police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which happened in the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, police said.

During a Sunday night press briefing, police said officers arrived on scene and found a man “causing lacerations” to a woman. An officer fired one shot and the man fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A juvenile was in the home at the time of the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

