Las Vegas police shoot, kill man at Summerlin house

No officers were injured in the Sunday shooting, which happened in the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue.

Metropolitan police investigate a shooting where an officer fatally shot a man following a domestic dispute near the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a press briefing about a Metropolitan police officer fatally shooting a man following a domestic dispute on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A crime scene unit enters Metropolitan police's investigation of a shooting where an officer fatally shot a man following a domestic dispute near the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A man was shot and killed by police at a Summerlin home Sunday evening, Las Vegas police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which happened in the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, police said.

During a Sunday night press briefing, police said officers arrived on scene and found a man “causing lacerations” to a woman. An officer fired one shot and the man fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A juvenile was in the home at the time of the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

