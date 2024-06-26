Las Vegas police shoot knife-wielding man outside east valley business

Las Vegas police say officers shot a man who was armed with two knives early Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a shooting involving officers in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers shot a knife-wielding man early Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

At a short media briefing, Captain Kurt McKenzie said the shooting occurred in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway near East Russell Road around 4:41 a.m.

McKenzie said officers got a call about a man armed with a knife outside a business in that block. The man was threatening customers, he said.

Police did not specify which business was involved, but their activity seemed to focus on a Sinclair gas station with a Jack in the Box restaurant at one corner of the intersection.

When officers arrived, they found that the man was armed with two knives. He did not obey repeated commands to drop them, McKenzie said. The man moved towards the entrance of the business, which had customers inside, and officers tried to stop him with less lethal measures. Police fired at the man after he charged at officers and struck him, McKenzie said.

They then performed life-saving care, McKenzie said. The man was taken to the hospital.

McKenzie did not answer questions about which less lethal measures were used or how many officers were involved. He and a Metro public information officer said that information would be provided in a later briefing. He said he did not know how many shots were fired.