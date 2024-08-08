Las Vegas police shoot knife-wielding man who reportedly charged at officers

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department shot and wounded a knife-wielding man early Thursday morning after he reportedly charged at police.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting involving an officer in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting involving an officer in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting involving an officer in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police investigate a shooting involving an officer in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Lamar Circle in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a shooting involving an officer Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Lamar Circle in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to police, at 4:34 a.m., officers were on another incident near East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road when a vehicle pulled up to the officers.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, who was armed with a knife, immediately stepped out of the vehicle and charged at the officers.

Police said the officers gave commands to the person to drop the knife. However, he continued to charge, causing the officers to discharge their firearms.

Medical personnel responded and the suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

The incident marked the 8th officer-involved shooting for 2024. The identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.