Las Vegas police shoot robbery suspect in central valley

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the central valley Saturday morning.

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near Vegas Drive and North Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 9. Todd Prince Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near Vegas Drive and North Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 9. Todd Prince Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near Vegas Drive and North Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 9. Todd Prince Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near Vegas Drive and North Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 9. Todd Prince Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near Vegas Drive and North Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 9. Todd Prince Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near Vegas Drive and North Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 9. Todd Prince Las Vegas Review-Journal

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators and detectives investigate a shooting incident at Terrible Herbst convenience store at the intersection of North Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A robbery suspect was shot by police outside a gas station in the central valley Saturday morning, the Las Vegas police said.

In a briefing Saturday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said they were searching for the suspect at about 11 a.m., when they noticed his car at the Terrible’s gas station at 1591 N. Decatur Blvd. near the intersection of Vegas Drive and Decatur Avenue.

Police said they approached the suspect’s car he emerged holding a baseball bat. Officers tried to talk to the suspect and get him to drop it.

“He was extremely agitated, jumping around, zipping his jacket up and refusing officers’ commands,” Metro Capt. Robert Plummer said.

Police fired beanbags to subdue the suspect, police said, but he smashed a window of the gas station’s convenience store with the bat. Fearing the suspect would hurt someone inside the store, an officer fired his weapon, hitting him in “the lower extremity,” police said.

The suspect was taken the University Medical Center and expected to survive, police said. No officers were hurt in the incident, police added.

Police continue to investigate. Decatur Boulevard remains closed off near the scene; drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The shooting marked Metro’s 22nd officer-involved shooting this year.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

1591 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108