Las Vegas police shoot suspect during incident in southeast valley

Las Vegas police shot an individual Thursday morning in a neighborhood in the southeast valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2022 - 11:22 am
 
Updated January 6, 2022 - 12:03 pm
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police shot an individual Thursday morning in a neighborhood in the southeast valley.

“One suspect is down, all officers are OK,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a Twitter post.

The shooting, reported shortly after 9:45 a.m., occurred on the 6700 block of Frances Celia Avenue, near Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard and adjacent to the Clark County Wetlands Park.

Police said about 11 a.m. that Cherry Street and Superstition Drive intersection, as well as Broadbent and Broadlake Lane were shut down.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

