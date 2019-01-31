Las Vegas police shooting locks down 2 Summerlin schools

Two Clark County schools in the west valley are on lockdown because of a Las Vegas police shooting in the area.

Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive, and Rogich Middle School, 235 Pavilion Center Drive, were on the lockdown as of 9:15 a.m. due to Metropolitan Police Department activity nearby, school police Lt. Darnell Couthen said.

In a tweet at 9:20 a.m., Metro said the department was investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Alta and Pavilion Center drives. No officers were injured, according to the tweet.

Police said in a later tweet that the suspect was in custody. They released the following statement shortly before 10 a.m.:

“The LVMPD is investigating an officer involved shooting that just occurred in the 500 block of Poplar Leaf Street. The event began earlier this morning with detectives attempting to locate a wanted person. The suspect was located at the residence on Poplar Leaf Street when the OIS occurred.”

Police said the suspect was taken to University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

