Las Vegas police stop search for 2 in officer-involved shooting

Police said they are no longer searching for two people of interest in Tuesday’s fatal officer-involved shooting.

A heavy presence of officers are seen on North Rancho Drive between North Jones Boulevard and West Craig Road where an officer involved shooting occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

An officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man Tuesday afternoon after he was involved in an attempted carjacking outside the SuperPawn at 4111 N. Rancho Drive, police said.

Police said the man and the two people of interest arrived at the pawn shop together in a truck, and the man with the knife attacked them in an attempt t0 steal the vehicle.

Later, an officer confronted the man, who police said charged at the officer, who was exiting his patrol car. The officer fired multiple shots at the man at close range. He died at the scene.

Police said Tuesday they were searching for the two people the man tried to carjack, but on Wednesday said the man had been identified and questioned.

