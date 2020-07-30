Las Vegas police surround home with armed resident inside

An armed individual was barricaded Thursday morning in a west Las Vegas Valley residence, prompting police to evacuate several nearby homes.

Las Vegas police said an armed individual was inside a home on the 8200 block of Dans Glen Place, near Alta and South Durango drives, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An armed man was barricaded Thursday morning in a west Las Vegas Valley residence, prompting police to evacuate several nearby homes.

Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield said an armed individual was inside the home on the 8200 block of Dans Glen Place, near Alta and South Durango drives. Shots were fired in the incident, but there was no immediate report of injuries, he said.

“A male threatened family members with a firearm and has now barricaded himself inside the residence,” police said in an email. “At this time, there are no injuries reported and it is believed the suspect is in the home alone. The surrounding homes are being evacuated as a precaution.”

It was not immediately known how many homes were evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.