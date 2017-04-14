Las Vegas police surround house after gunshot fired into car

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers are investigating a domestic-related shooting Friday morning near U.S. Highway 95 at Valley View Boulevard.

About 10:45 a.m., a man shot into another man’s car, the Metropolitan Police Department reported. The victim suffered minor injuries from broken glass, according to police.

The gunman apparently then entered a residence on the 7600 block of Natures Song Street.

Officers are attempting to make contact with the man, who was believed to be alone inside the home.

No further information was immediately available.

