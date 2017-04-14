ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas police surround house after gunshot fired into car

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2017 - 12:18 pm
 
Updated April 14, 2017 - 1:38 pm

Las Vegas police officers are investigating a domestic-related shooting Friday morning near U.S. Highway 95 at Valley View Boulevard.

About 10:45 a.m., a man shot into another man’s car, the Metropolitan Police Department reported. The victim suffered minor injuries from broken glass, according to police.

The gunman apparently then entered a residence on the 7600 block of Natures Song Street.

Officers are attempting to make contact with the man, who was believed to be alone inside the home.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

