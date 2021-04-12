78°F
Shootings

Las Vegas police surround south valley home after possible gunfire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2021 - 12:11 pm
 
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in the 7200 block of Dingo Court, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate a barricade situation Monday, April 12, 2021, on the 7200 block of Dingo Court in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a barricade situation Monday, April 12, 2021, on the 7200 block of Dingo Court in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in the 7200 block of Dingo Court, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in the 7200 block of Dingo Court, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in the 7200 block of Dingo Court, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police surrounded a home in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Monday after a man allegedly threatened to shoot his roommates.

Police said a call was received at a home in the 7200 block of Dingo Court, near East Warm Springs and Paradise roads, at 10:36 a.m. Police said in a press release that “it was reported that the person possibly fired shots inside the residence,” but no injuries were reported.

“Officers are attempting to de-escalate the situation and this is an ongoing incident,” police said in the release.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

