Las Vegas police surround south valley home after possible gunfire
Las Vegas police surrounded a home in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Monday after a man allegedly threatened to shoot his roommates.
Las Vegas police surrounded a home in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Monday after a man allegedly threatened to shoot his roommates.
Police said a call was received at a home in the 7200 block of Dingo Court, near East Warm Springs and Paradise roads, at 10:36 a.m. Police said in a press release that “it was reported that the person possibly fired shots inside the residence,” but no injuries were reported.
“Officers are attempting to de-escalate the situation and this is an ongoing incident,” police said in the release.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.