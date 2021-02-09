Las Vegas police surround suspect after officer-involved shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday morning is investigating a police shooting in the southeast valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene of an “armed and barricaded” suspect after a police shooting in the southeast valley on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers on Tuesday morning were seeking an “armed and barricaded” suspect after a police shooting in the southeast valley.

Police were called about 9:50 a.m. to the 800 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, near Maryland Parkway. The department said in a news release about 11 a.m. that the scene was still “a dynamic incident.”

“It is believed the suspect is armed and barricaded,” police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

