Shootings

Las Vegas police surround suspect after officer-involved shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2021 - 11:18 am
 
Updated February 9, 2021 - 11:49 am
Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene of an “armed and barricaded” suspect a ...
Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene of an “armed and barricaded” suspect after a police shooting in the southeast valley on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers on Tuesday morning were seeking an “armed and barricaded” suspect after a police shooting in the southeast valley.

Police were called about 9:50 a.m. to the 800 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, near Maryland Parkway. The department said in a news release about 11 a.m. that the scene was still “a dynamic incident.”

“It is believed the suspect is armed and barricaded,” police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

