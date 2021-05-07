Las Vegas police to brief on fatal shooting of suspected gunman

Las Vegas police will release additional information Friday about a police shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday at an apartment complex on Charleston Boulevard.

Metropolitan police investigate the scene where at least one officer opened fire near the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman will hold a press conference about the shooting at 11 a.m., the department said.

Metro earlier identified the officer who shot and killed the man as 37-year-old Erik Lindberg.

The shooting happened after ShotSpotter, the department’s gunshot detection system, detected shots at an apartment complex near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, police have said.

When officers arrived, witnesses reported a man had been shooting from his apartment. Officers then saw the man “discharge a firearm from his apartment and then retreat inside,” police said.

The man then “exited the apartment holding a long gun,” and Lindberg shot him, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office, which is closed on Fridays, has not publicly identified the man.

Lindberg has been employed by Metro since 2014, and is currently assigned to the downtown area command’s tourist safety division.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting.

Lindberg was involved in another fatal police shooting in October 2016, when he was one of four officers who fired a total of 36 shots at 50-year-old Rex Vance Wilson, who was suspected in a string of armed robberies. Wilson led police on a mile-long car chase, and was carrying a spray nozzle wrapped with black tape to look like a gun, police said in 2016.

Tuesday marked the fourth time a Las Vegas police officer has opened fire this year, and the second time an officer has killed someone in the line of duty, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. At this time last year, Metro officers had been involved in seven shootings, which had left three people dead.

