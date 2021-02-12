Las Vegas police to discuss apartment standoff, shooting

Police plan to release additional information on Friday about a Las Vegas man who exchanged gunfire with officers during an apartment standoff before killing himself.

Black smoke is seen from an apartment at Milan Apartment Townhomes on East Silverado Ranch Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at Milan Apartment Townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police plan to release additional information on Friday about a man who exchanged gunfire with officers during an apartment standoff.

The man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A news briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, police said.

The coroner’s office has identified the man as Demarko Henderson, 39, of Las Vegas. Police were called to a domestic disturbance involving Henderson at about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Milan Apartment Townhomes, 875 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

When police arrived at the complex, they found a woman on the second-floor landing of an apartment. A man then came out from an apartment behind the woman and fired one round before police returned fire, Capt. Sasha Larkin said Tuesday.

The man later shot at officers again from a window. The woman and officers were uninjured, police said.

Henderson barricaded himself inside an apartment, and black smoke was seen coming from the complex shortly after a Tuesday afternoon news conference. Clark County Fire Department crews battled the blaze from outside, and when SWAT officers entered the apartment, Henderson was found dead, according to Fire Department Deputy Chief Warren Whitney.

It was unclear Friday if authorities had determined the cause of the fire.

Metro has identified the officers who exchanged gunfire with Henderson as 46-year-old Jody Cunningham and 39-year-old Manuel Papazian.

Cunningham has been employed by Metro since 2018, and Papazian has been employed since 2014, police said. Both officers are assigned to the Enterprise area command’s community policing division.

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting. Tuesday marked the second time this year that police shot at someone, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.