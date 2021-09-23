Las Vegas police to discuss fatal shooting of suspect after standoff

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot by Las Vegas SWAT officers after the standoff on Tuesday on the 300 block of S. 11th Street.

Las Vegas police were to provide more details on a Tuesday police shooting at a news briefing Thursday afternoon.

The 3:30 p.m. news conference came hours after the Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who was shot by Las Vegas SWAT officers after a lengthy standoff as 30-year-old Trent Leach.

He died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide. The coroner’s office did not have information about where Leach lived.

Officers were called to the 300 block of S. 11th Street around 9:23 a.m. Tuesday in response to reports of a person with a gun, police said. Police said the man ran into an abandoned building when police arrived, prompting the officers to call in crisis negotiators and SWAT officers.

They attempted to talk him into surrendering, police said, but the man began firing rounds that hit nearby buildings around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a SWAT officer fired one round, killing Leach, when he pointed his gun at officers. Leach died at the scene and no officers were injured.

Las Vegas police on Thursday identified the officer who shot Leach as 41-year-old Officer Zachary Adam, who has been employed by the Metropolitan Police Department since 2006. Adam is on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting.

The Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, 315 S. Seventh St., was placed on lockdown as a precaution during the barricade. Students were able to go home through what Clark County School District police described as a “controlled release” of students throughout the afternoon.

