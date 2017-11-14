Las Vegas police to give details on officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas police will release additional details Tuesday afternoon about the deadly shooting Saturday that involved an officer.

The scene of an officer-involved shooting near 780 E. Pyle Ave. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department identified the officer as 33-year-old David Nesheiwat. He has been with the department since July 2006.

Police said Nesheiwat shot and killed a man who was holding a woman and pointing a gun at her Saturday evening outside a store at 780 E. Pyle Ave. The area is near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Avenue.

Their 10-year-old daughter was standing nearby, and an officer got her to safety. Police then commanded the man to drop his gun and asked the woman to try to free herself from his grasp.

A second officer quickly arrived and told him to drop the gun, police said.

“Seeing that the male had the gun pointed at the female, he fired four shots in the direction of the suspect,” she said.

McMahill said the man fell to the ground, and the woman yelled she, too, had been shot.

They were both taken to University Medical Center, where the man died. No officers were hurt, police said.

It was unclear whether police or the man holding her shot her as both the man and the shooting officer had 9 mm handguns, McMahill said. The woman, who was struck in the abdomen, is expected to survive, she said.

Police said it was unclear whether the man killed fired his gun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

