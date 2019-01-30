Las Vegas police to provide details on officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas police are expected to release further details Wednesday morning on a police shooting on the weekend .

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of Badura Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Review-Journal will livestream the press conference at reviewjournal.com.

On Sunday, a 39-year-old officer fired at a man accused of attempting to break into one home and successfully entering another, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

The man later jumped from a backyard wall onto the owner of the second home — a woman in her 70s — and motioned as if he was going to hit her with an unknown object, prompting the officer to fire, police said. The man was not hit by any of the shots.

Booking and jail records identified a 23-year-old assault and burglary suspect in the shooting. Antonio Andres Torred De Leon also is facing felony charges of attempted burglary, battery and destruction of property, the records show.

Metro identified the officer who fired at Torred De Leon as Sgt. Jeffery Blum, 39, of the department’s Enterprise area command community policing division. He joined the police force in September 2005.

Police were called around noon to the 3300 block of Badura Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, where a man was scared away by a homeowner after he tried to break into the residence.

The then jumped over a back wall of that home and into the yard of another residence on the 3500 block of West Maule Avenue, which he entered, Metro Capt. Jamie Prosser told media Sunday.

There he was confronted by the homeowner and he fled the house. She confronted him again as he stood on top of a backyard wall. Meanwhile, Blum had arrived and was giving the man’s description and location to dispatchers.

The man leaped from the wall, and Blum responded by firing multiple rounds at him. The shots missed and the man hopped over the wall and fled.

He was taken into custody a short distance away by a K9 service dog.

The man and the woman were both treated for minor injuries.

Blum has been placed on paid leave pending a review of his use of force.

