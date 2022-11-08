67°F
Shootings

Las Vegas police to provide details on two fatal shootings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2022 - 12:34 pm
 
Police fatally shot the man connected to a Friday afternoon homicide near the 6200 block of Wes ...
Police fatally shot the man connected to a Friday afternoon homicide near the 6200 block of West Spring Mountain Road on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are expected to provide more information Tuesday on two police shootings.

In one shooting, 62-year-old Rodney Finch was shot in the neck by Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jahmaal Crosby, 27, around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said Finch stepped out of his home with a firearm pointed at officers on the 8400 block of West Shady Shores Circle, near North Rampart Boulevard.

Two hours later, police announced that SWAT Officer Dewane Ferrin, 49, shot a homicide suspect who authorities said had taken a hostage near the 6200 block of West Spring Mountain Road.

The man shot by police was identified as Jose Cabrera Hernandez, 49.

Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said Cabrera Hernandez shot a man who was working on a house on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near South Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue.

The man who was working on the house was identified by the coroner’s office as Jano Gonzalez Blanco, 48. He died at the scene.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

