Las Vegas police to release new details on officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas police were expected to release further details and body-worn camera footage Monday afternoon of an officer-involved shooting last week in Summerlin.

The Review-Journal will livestream the police briefing, which begins at 2:30 p.m.

The shooting happened Thursday morning on the 500 block of Poplar Leaf Street, near Alta and Pavilion Center drives, after detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s major violators unit had set up a perimeter in the neighborhood in an attempt to take a male suspect wanted on “violent felonies” into custody. Police did not immediately disclose the charges for which the man was wanted.

When officers ordered the suspect to leave his house, he emerged from the garage in a vehicle and rammed police cars “multiple times,” prompting three detectives to open fire, police have said. It was unclear how many times the man was struck by gunfire, but he was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

It also wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired by Metro detectives Travis Cord, 46 and Brian Jackson, 45, and Henderson Police Department detective Brian Redsull, 35. None of the detectives was injured during the encounter, police said.

Each detective is assigned to Metro’s Criminal Apprehension Team, an FBI-led, multijurisdictional task force staffed in Metro’s major violators bureau.

Cord joined Metro in March 2000, while Jackson joined the force in November 2006. Redsull has been with the Henderson Police Department since March 2006, police said.

The detectives have been placed on routine paid administration leave pending an internal review of the shooting, which marked Metro’s third officer-involved shooting this year. None has been fatal, according to Review-Journal records, although the department’s first police shooting resulted in 33-year-old Isai Rodriguez, an attempted murder suspect, fatally shooting himself in the head after officers opened fire during an hourslong standoff. His death was later ruled a suicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

