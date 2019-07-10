Las Vegas police to release new report on Oct. 1 shooting

Las Vegas police on Wednesday afternoon will release an internal review of the department’s response to the Route 91 Harvest festival attack.

Las Vegas police on Wednesday afternoon will release an internal review of the department’s response to the Route 91 Harvest festival attack.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will host a 3:30 p.m. news conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters ahead of the report’s release, according to a department announcement.

The Review-Journal will livestream the news conference.

“This administrative review details what happened that day, identifies ways in which LVMPD can improve, and creates a document from which other law enforcement agencies can learn,” the announcement read.

After the news conference, Las Vegas police will post a copy of the report to the department’s website. The Review-Journal requested a copy of the report before the conference, but the department denied the request.

Metro did not say whether Lombardo will take any questions during the conference.

The Route 91 attack killed 58 concertgoers and injured hundreds more. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the crowd from a Mandalay Bay suite across the street before fatally shooting himself.

More than 500 Las Vegas police officers responded to the Oct. 1, 2017, attack.

A year ago, the Review-Journal reported that many responding officers faced overloaded radio channels, and that inside Mandalay Bay, police radio coverage was spotty and unreliable.

In response, a department spokeswoman said the radio system “performed without issue and as designed.”

Using documents that described each officer’s actions that night, the Review-Journal also reported that many officers felt that the department had provided insufficient rifle training for patrol officers, insufficient range time for patrol officers and insufficient protective equipment for patrol officers.

