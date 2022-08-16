92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Las Vegas police want help identifying shooting suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2022 - 7:12 pm
 
The man was last seen wearing all black with white fingerless gloves on June 30, 2022. (Las Veg ...
The man was last seen wearing all black with white fingerless gloves on June 30, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

Detectives are asking for help identifying a shooting suspect from a June incident that led a victim to be sent to the hospital.

On June 30, police found a victim in the 1400 block of East Charleston Boulevard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found surveillance footage of a man fleeing the area. The man was Black, and wore all black clothing and white fingerless gloves.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man should call the Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
2
Man suspected of causing airport panic arrested twice in 24 hours
Man suspected of causing airport panic arrested twice in 24 hours
3
False shooter report causes panic at Las Vegas airport
False shooter report causes panic at Las Vegas airport
4
Injured Raiders star attends Aces game before preseason game
Injured Raiders star attends Aces game before preseason game
5
CARTOONS: ‘Honey, I figured out what’s clogging the toilet’
CARTOONS: ‘Honey, I figured out what’s clogging the toilet’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST