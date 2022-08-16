Las Vegas police want help identifying shooting suspect

The man was last seen fleeing an area near the 1400 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

The man was last seen wearing all black with white fingerless gloves on June 30, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

Detectives are asking for help identifying a shooting suspect from a June incident that led a victim to be sent to the hospital.

On June 30, police found a victim in the 1400 block of East Charleston Boulevard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found surveillance footage of a man fleeing the area. The man was Black, and wore all black clothing and white fingerless gloves.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man should call the Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.