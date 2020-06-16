Las Vegas residents invited to sign banners for injured officer

Those wanting to show support for wounded Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis may do so by signing banners at the Clark County Government Center.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in a shooting following a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip, June 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Through June 25, banners will be available to sign in the rotunda of the downtown Las Vegas government complex at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Mikalonis was working on the Strip on June 1 when he was shot in front of Circus Circus at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest.

He is paralyzed from the neck down and is hospitalized at University Medical Center, a Metropolitan Police Department Twitter account announced on Saturday.

