Las Vegas robbery suspect in custody after police shooting, car chase
The robbery occurred near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road around 7:15 p.m.
A suspect was arrested following a police shooting and a car chase Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.
The robbery occurred near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road around 7:15 p.m. Officers then pursued the suspect’s vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
The suspect was taken into custody near West Charleston and South Decatur boulevards around 8 p.m., according to police.
No injuries were reported, and no further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
