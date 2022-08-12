Las Vegas robbery suspect in custody after police shooting, car chase

The robbery occurred near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road around 7:15 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect was arrested following a police shooting and a car chase Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

The robbery occurred near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road around 7:15 p.m. Officers then pursued the suspect’s vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect was taken into custody near West Charleston and South Decatur boulevards around 8 p.m., according to police.

No injuries were reported, and no further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

