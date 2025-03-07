Las Vegas shooting leads to arrest, confiscation of 41 lbs of ‘illicit cannabis’

A shooting near Interstate 11 and the 215 Beltway led detectives to discover 41 pounds of “illicit cannabis” in the shooting suspect’s possession.

A shooting near Interstate 11 and the 215 Beltway last week in northwest Las Vegas led Nevada State Police detectives to discover 41 pounds of “illicit cannabis” in the shooting suspect’s possession.

After Christopher Christman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Feb. 25 shooting, police conducted a search for the weapon used in the incident and found 41 pounds (18,368 grams) of the cannabis in Christman’s possession, Nevada State Police said in a news release.

Christmas is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person and possession of marijuana less than 50 pounds, court records show.

