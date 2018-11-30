Las Vegas shooting survivors getting $16.7M in federal aid

The Justice Department has announced that it will award more than $16.7 million to help survivors of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting in Las Vegas.

A prayer vigil at Las Vegas City Hall dedicated to those killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting a year ago. (Michael Scott Davidson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Office of Justice Programs’ Office for Victims of Crime will award the money to aid survivors of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival, which left 58 concertgoers dead. Hundreds more were injured.

The money will come from the Office for Victims of Crime’s Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program, the Justice Department said. It will be used to assist survivors, including those who bought tickets to the festival, concert staff, vendors, witnesses, law enforcement and other first responders.

It also will be used to help close family members, medical personnel, coroner’s staff, taxi drivers and others who helped concert attendees, the department said.

The grant is expected to defray the costs of counseling and therapy, vocational rehabilitation and trauma recovery for survivors and first responders. The money also is meant to help with legal aid and to supplement money spent by the Nevada victim compensation program.

The department did not say how the money will be split.

In June, the Justice Department awarded more than $2 million to help first responders after the Las Vegas attack. Earlier in November the department announced an $8.7 million grant to provide multi-disciplinary, scenario-based active shooter training to first responders across the U.S., the department said.

The Office for Victims of Crime awards funding after local and state authorities submit a request and determine the costs associated with responding to mass violence or domestic terrorism, the department said.

