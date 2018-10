Some survivors chose tattoos as a permanent mark of a moment that changed everything, using symbolism and their bodies as a way to process their experience and emotions.

When Jason Aldean started playing, Miriam Finch, who was seven months pregnant, inched by herself toward the stage. She was alone when the shooting started.

Bullets rained down into the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

The suffering that followed was visceral and visible for many; for others it was equally intense, but invisible to the naked eye.

Some survivors chose tattoos as a permanent mark of a moment that changed everything, using symbolism and their bodies as a way to process their experience and emotions.

Their tattoos are indelible, and so are their stories.

