Las Vegas shooting survivors were at California bar during attack

Some survivors of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip were at a California bar Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire inside, according to a local survivor’s group.

People comfort each other as they sit near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," killing 12 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Some survivors of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip were at a California bar Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire inside, according to a local survivor’s group.

“We have confirmed that survivors of #1October were at the bar when this happened,” survivor’s group Route 91 Family posted on social media Thursday morning. “We have no further information at this time. We are confirming everyone’s location still.”

The shooting left 13 dead, including the gunman, at the Borderline Bar and Grill country music dance bar in Thousand Oaks, California. A hooded gunman used a handgun and a smoke device when he shot into the crowded bar.

The survivor’s group is planning a vigil at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd., at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to its Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.