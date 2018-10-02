Las Vegas shooting victims’ names read at healing garden

Officials with the city of Las Vegas read the names of the 58 concertgoers killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival attack last year.

Family members of those killed in the Oct. 1 shooting grieve while the names of their loved ones are read during a ceremony organized by the city of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Esther Reincker, left, and Mauricia Baca light candles for the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 shooting at 10:05 p.m., the exact time the shooting began last year, during a ceremony organized by the city of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

It took 12 minutes to read their names.

It took 10 minutes exactly one year earlier for a single gunman to wage an attack that killed them all.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and a city spokesman on Monday recited the names of each of the 58 mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who died on the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

The ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden began at 10:05 p.m., the same moment the first gunshots were fired.

After each name was read, a bell tolled and one candle was lit. In the silent moments, muffled cries could be heard from the crowd of hundreds who gathered to honor the dead. The crowd included several of the victims’ families, who sat in front of the mayor.

The ceremony concluded with a silent prayer and brief remarks from Goodman, who said those killed “forever will live in this garden of light and hope, serenity and prayer.”

A group of volunteers designed and built the garden, which is located at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas, in the wake of the mass shooting.

Earlier Monday, a new “Remembrance Wall” honoring the shooting victims was dedicated at the garden.

