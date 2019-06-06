Las Vegas Strip mall shooting suspect fled in taxi, report says

The 24-year-old has been charged with discharging a gun into an occupied structure and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to court records.

Hasean Quinn makes an appearance in court at the Regional Justice Center for a bail hearing after being charged in relation to a shooting at Fashion Show mall earlier this week. Photo taken on Friday, May 31, 2019, in courtroom B, at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hasean Quinn (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

After firing a single shot into the ceiling at the Fashion Show mall and causing chaos last week, Hasean Quinn fled to the southwest valley in a taxi and deposited his gun in a barber-shop toilet, according to an arrest report.

A gunshot was reported just after 6 p.m. May 27 at the mall on the Strip, prompting a heavy police response. Quinn, 24, later was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The gunshot stemmed from a fight after two men approached two women sitting in massage chairs in front of a Skechers store. One of the women called another man over, who police later determined was Quinn, and all three men began arguing, Quinn’s arrest report said.

During the argument, Quinn pulled out a small silver handgun and fired it into the ceiling of the mall before running out of the building. Quinn ran into oncoming traffic and hailed a Henderson Taxi cab to take him to the area of Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevard, the report said.

“Quinn’s actions caused a mass hysteria causing many to fear for their safety, causing most occupants of the mall to exit in panic,” the report said.

Police determined that after getting out of the cab, Quinn used a phone in a nearby Subway to call a family member with a Michigan phone number.

While searching the area, officers saw someone matching Quinn’s description walk into a barber shop near Warm Springs and Rainbow. The shop’s owner told detectives that Quinn was hiding in the bathroom and “watching them while they were investigating,” the report said.

Quinn was arrested without incident and declined to talk to detectives. While searching the barber shop, detectives found a firearm matching the description of the one used in the shooting in the bathroom’s toilet, the report said.

The officers noted in the report that 13 people had come forward to report the shooting, many of whom were able to describe Quinn.

Quinn did not appear to live in Las Vegas and had a Michigan address, the report said. He initially faced charges of assault with a deadly weapon, but prosecutors did not pursue those charges, court records show.

He posted bond on a $25,000 bail Tuesday, court records show. Conditions of his bail include a 7 p.m. curfew and only going to medical appointments or his attorney’s office.

Quinn’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 10.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.